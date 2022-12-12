 Skip to content

Bite Nite Playtest update for 12 December 2022

Update notes for version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10132134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added free chat while players are waiting for the game to start.
Added mini map.
Doors can no longer be continuously spammed open and shut.
Fixed bugs.

