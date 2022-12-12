 Skip to content

Welcome to Free Will update for 12 December 2022

Episode 3 - Patch #1

The update fixes the following bugs:

  • Infinite loop with Rosa's shopping list
  • Exiting the garage took the player to the main menu or to older scenes

Report any small or big issues on my Discord server

Enjoy the game
Mr Strangelove

