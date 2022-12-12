Episode 3 - Patch #1

The update fixes the following bugs:
- Infinite loop with Rosa's shopping list
- Exiting the garage took the player to the main menu or to older scenes
Report any small or big issues on my Discord server
Enjoy the game
Mr Strangelove
