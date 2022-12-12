 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Kendor update for 12 December 2022

Spanish Translation is Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 10131865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spanish is supported now.

Minor bug fixed.

Please report any bug or crash in Steam Community.
Thanks for playing!!
You can read the game tips in the FAQ if the game is too hard.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1274232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link