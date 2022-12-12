Updates for v0.9.78

Hello there,
This update contains the following:
- Fixes for the Spanish, German, and French languages.
- Updated some text areas to fit the text of various languages correctly.
- Fixed some outdoor textures being visible in the house.
- Updated some font sizes.
- Fixed some instruction messages spamming the screen (such as interacting and letting go of the ladder).
- Fixed some errors loading some games from the main menu.
- Fixed error navigating to the main menu during gameplay.
- Fixed issue with the language not updating when changing it in the UI.
- Fixed flashlight so it's possible to use it while reading smaller notes and letters.
- Adjusted some text spacing in places.
Thanks for playing!
Larry
Changed files in this update