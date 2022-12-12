 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Grove Playtest update for 12 December 2022

Updates for v0.9.78

Share · View all patches · Build 10131606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This update contains the following:

  • Fixes for the Spanish, German, and French languages.
  • Updated some text areas to fit the text of various languages correctly.
  • Fixed some outdoor textures being visible in the house.
  • Updated some font sizes.
  • Fixed some instruction messages spamming the screen (such as interacting and letting go of the ladder).
  • Fixed some errors loading some games from the main menu.
  • Fixed error navigating to the main menu during gameplay.
  • Fixed issue with the language not updating when changing it in the UI.
  • Fixed flashlight so it's possible to use it while reading smaller notes and letters.
  • Adjusted some text spacing in places.

Thanks for playing!

Larry

Changed files in this update

Forest Grove Playtest Content Depot 1617051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link