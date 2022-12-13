- When acquiring job locations from the pirates, new locations will not override previous ones you did not visit yet.
- Improved performance of exhaust plume rendering.
- Improved physics performance of pulsed thrust reaction control systems and torches.
- Limiting details of the plume simulation now correctly limits the details for pulse rockets, both the rendering and physics simulation. Turning the details down to zero will now disable the plumes completely.
- Fixed some character names that contained space at the end, which introduced strange formatting issues
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 13 December 2022
0.585.4 - Specific Impulse
Patchnotes via Steam Community
