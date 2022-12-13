 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 13 December 2022

0.585.4 - Specific Impulse

Share · View all patches · Build 10131342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When acquiring job locations from the pirates, new locations will not override previous ones you did not visit yet.
  • Improved performance of exhaust plume rendering.
  • Improved physics performance of pulsed thrust reaction control systems and torches.
  • Limiting details of the plume simulation now correctly limits the details for pulse rockets, both the rendering and physics simulation. Turning the details down to zero will now disable the plumes completely.
  • Fixed some character names that contained space at the end, which introduced strange formatting issues

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link