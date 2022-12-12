- Fixed a failure case when joining a Multiplayer game after previously dropping from a game.
- Only show a game as joinable in friends list when the host is accepting new connections.
- Updated version to 2.2.2.11.
Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 12 December 2022
Fixed a couple of Multiplayer issues.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pursuit of Power 2 Retail Content Depot 546121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update