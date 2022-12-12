 Skip to content

Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 12 December 2022

Fixed a couple of Multiplayer issues.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a failure case when joining a Multiplayer game after previously dropping from a game.
  • Only show a game as joinable in friends list when the host is accepting new connections.
  • Updated version to 2.2.2.11.

