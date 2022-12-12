 Skip to content

Crossfar update for 12 December 2022

Crossfar update notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 4 new different arena layouts.
  • fixes to ping compensation system issues.
  • more sound options added to the main menu
  • main menu frame rate dependant animations fixed to 120fps regardless of local client fps rate.
  • server and client reverse movement rollback system is added in case of desynchronization due to high latency on players' clients.
  • some modules were optimized /changed/ added to pave the road for further content planned in the future.

