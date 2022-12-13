Regular Update - 0.11.0 - Visit Juhani, a local UFO enthusiast!

There have been requests for the game to show more of the lore. The previous update with the discoverable places was already part of the lore-building.

I have wanted to show the characters in the game for a long time in some way. I have previously internally experimented with different ways to show characters and dialogue, but the previous methods didn't feel good so I didn't release them. This way of showing characters is finally the one that I feel good about.

It is a bit more work to do the dialogue and lore this way, compared to for example just showing a static character portrait and text on top of the normal gameplay UI (which is also a good way to do it), but I feel this way adds more to the atmosphere of the game.

I hope that this feature makes the town feel like actual people are living in it. And I hope it's a nice feeling to know that you can visit someone in the town.

There is also a new "song" playing when visiting Juhani's house.

I don't want to make the game text-heavy, but I think occasionally showing characters and giving bits of information or building the lore is nice.

There is also a button to skip all the dialogue if you want to skip it.

Thank you all for playing the game and all your support.

Until the next update!

See you all in 2023!