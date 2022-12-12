Skip Time, Modding Additions and Bug fixes.

Hi folks,

The last few patches contained primarily bug fixes, a few modding additions, and a minor feature that many of us will find very useful: more control on skipping time while in a town. Whether you want to play at night to meet your shady contacts or take advantage of your nocturnal nature, now you can.

Skip Time

Here I am at Innford during time, and no one of my contacts is around.

I guess I can wait a bit...or a lot.

And here they are!

After clicking on the new Skip Time button, you can slide the candle to choose the amount of hours. The indicator next to hours will show you if you will end up at daytime or nightime.

Double Agent

Finally for those who'd like to play as a member of two organizations they now can using this official semi-vanilla mod.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2896906099

I may one day incorporate it to the base game but for now you can find it on workshop and nexus.

That's all folks.

You can read more details in the patch notes below

Patch Notes - 12/12 # 1.049.5

Replaced the "Loiter" option in Towns with a Skip Time option. Skip Time allows the advancing of the world clock from 1 to 24 hours for the cost of 5 Farthings per hour.

While in Gauntlet mode, the PC location is set to "Gauntlet"; both Events and NPC DBs can check this. In NPCs DB files: Setting the location as "Gauntlet" will make these NPCs appear in the Gauntlet mode towns.

In "Guilds and Secret Societies" expansion: Added a Blacksmith for the Gauntlet mode settlements.

In GameMode rules: DisableWorldmapFatigue:true, it can be used to disable accumulating Fatigue while traveling through the World map. Fatigue will still be accumulated while doing camp activities like hunting and gathering herbs. Encounters in the wilderness will still occur.

Fixed a few cards and perk typos.

09/12 # 1.049.3a (Hotfix)

Fixed an issue with Alert & Ally related effects causing the turn not to advance.

08/12 # 1.049.3 (Hotfix)

Fixed a few cards and perk typos.

Fixed an issue with Multiply Status that could occur on certain rare occasions.

Misc code optimizations.

Chaos & DChaos will automatically create their ExtraRule on cards without Spell Component.

05/12 # 1.049.2 (Hotfix)