Hotfix 0.7.0f1

Hey drifters!
Quick hotfix solving a few issues!
0.7.0f1
Morale
- Morale need is now capped at 10, as endgame did not have enough options to meet the needs.
- Morale bonus when drifters are doing jobs related to their affinity now set back to appear when they are doing the job. Levelling the affinity increases the amount gained.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with upgraded houses not providing more morale.
- Fixed bug when moving biomes would cause resources to get stuck in boats.
- Fixed bug where Fishing Chair production limits were not persisted correctly.
- Fixed issue where item filters on landmark actions would not work.
- Fixed mesh glitches with bottlefish fish patches.
- Fixed issue with Medicine not counting correctly in inventories.
- Fixed issue with portrait-manager casting shadows on water surface.
- Fixed issue with seagull portrait showing as previous rescued drifter instead.
- Changed order in which agents and boats are recalled when moving the town.
- Removed salt resource from item filters as it snuck in there during testing.
Changed files in this update