 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flotsam update for 12 December 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0f1

Share · View all patches · Build 10130962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey drifters!

Quick hotfix solving a few issues!

0.7.0f1

Morale
  • Morale need is now capped at 10, as endgame did not have enough options to meet the needs.
  • Morale bonus when drifters are doing jobs related to their affinity now set back to appear when they are doing the job. Levelling the affinity increases the amount gained.
Fixes
  • Fixed issue with upgraded houses not providing more morale.
  • Fixed bug when moving biomes would cause resources to get stuck in boats.
  • Fixed bug where Fishing Chair production limits were not persisted correctly.
  • Fixed issue where item filters on landmark actions would not work.
  • Fixed mesh glitches with bottlefish fish patches.
  • Fixed issue with Medicine not counting correctly in inventories.
  • Fixed issue with portrait-manager casting shadows on water surface.
  • Fixed issue with seagull portrait showing as previous rescued drifter instead.
  • Changed order in which agents and boats are recalled when moving the town.
  • Removed salt resource from item filters as it snuck in there during testing.

Changed files in this update

Flotsam Content Depot 821251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link