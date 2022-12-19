Hi all! This update comes with a few minor bugfixes, as well as new puzzles and an updated wordlist. Thank you all so much for sticking with Knotwords, and we hope you continue to enjoy it!
Knotwords update for 19 December 2022
Version 1.0.10
