Knotwords update for 19 December 2022

Version 1.0.10

Version 1.0.10

19 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! This update comes with a few minor bugfixes, as well as new puzzles and an updated wordlist. Thank you all so much for sticking with Knotwords, and we hope you continue to enjoy it!

