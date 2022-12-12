12/12 Update

Update Electron version v19.1.9 -> v20.3.8 (try to fix mouse reversal + black screen bug when launching the game in full screen)
Fixed a bug in the display of "Project Card" on the startup page.
Upgrade "Add Animation Component" command.
- Added "Sync Angle" switch (always at the same angle as the actor)
Upgrade "Set Animation Component" command.
- Added "Play Motion" operation (to switch between firing, reloading, etc.)
- Added "Stop Motion" operation (for stopping looping motions)
Added scene "create" event (unlike "autorun": it is executed only once, not after loading the savedata)
Changed files in this update