Yami RPG Editor update for 12 December 2022

12/12 Update

Update Electron version v19.1.9 -> v20.3.8 (try to fix mouse reversal + black screen bug when launching the game in full screen)
Fixed a bug in the display of "Project Card" on the startup page.
Upgrade "Add Animation Component" command.

  • Added "Sync Angle" switch (always at the same angle as the actor)
    Upgrade "Set Animation Component" command.
  • Added "Play Motion" operation (to switch between firing, reloading, etc.)
  • Added "Stop Motion" operation (for stopping looping motions)
    Added scene "create" event (unlike "autorun": it is executed only once, not after loading the savedata)

