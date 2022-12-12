Patch Notes Dec 12

Patch Notes
Changes
- Max speed from 4x to 3x, in some devices, the 4x speed was causing problems.
- Increased size of recycle text.
- Map now shows count of types of rooms left.
- Map now shows known information about each room.
Buffs
- Black Aura range of effect from 1/1.5/2 to 1.5/2/3.
- Bean's Light: True damage from 250/350/500 to 250/500/1000.
Nerfs
Slime was nerfed:
- Armor 40 to 35
- Mr 45 to 35
- CDR 15 to 20
Items:
- Ahriman CDR per cast from 1/2/4 to 0.5/1/2.
- Training weights now has capped stacks (5/10/16) per battle.
- Blue Hedgehog now has capped stacks (5/10/16) per battle.
Bug fixes
- Visual Bug for the timer in battle that stayed red fixed.
