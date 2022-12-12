 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spire of Glory update for 12 December 2022

Patch Notes Dec 12

Share · View all patches · Build 10130617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Changes

  • Max speed from 4x to 3x, in some devices, the 4x speed was causing problems.
  • Increased size of recycle text.
  • Map now shows count of types of rooms left.
  • Map now shows known information about each room.

Buffs

  • Black Aura range of effect from 1/1.5/2 to 1.5/2/3.
  • Bean's Light: True damage from 250/350/500 to 250/500/1000.

Nerfs

  • Slime was nerfed:

    • Armor 40 to 35
    • Mr 45 to 35
    • CDR 15 to 20

  • Items:

    • Ahriman CDR per cast from 1/2/4 to 0.5/1/2.
    • Training weights now has capped stacks (5/10/16) per battle.
    • Blue Hedgehog now has capped stacks (5/10/16) per battle.

Bug fixes

  • Visual Bug for the timer in battle that stayed red fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2220811
  • Loading history…
Depot 2220812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link