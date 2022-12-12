 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 12 December 2022

Build 1.22

Build 10130439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Added missing alarm panel at 500 7th ave
  • Fixed Rescue 2 glass being out of place
  • Fixed Wrong road lines on section on one way near station 1 [The heights]

New Emergencies [ The Heights]

  • 100 Fourth Ave [Train Station] Multiple areas can be on fire
  • 100 Second Ave [ Train Station]

Fuel

  • Decreased consumption by half again

The Heights Networking

  • Found, and fixed the cause, of networking issues on the map which caused things to desync. I.E Wheels to be missing, doors to not work properly

