Build 1.22
Bug Fixes
- Added missing alarm panel at 500 7th ave
- Fixed Rescue 2 glass being out of place
- Fixed Wrong road lines on section on one way near station 1 [The heights]
New Emergencies [ The Heights]
- 100 Fourth Ave [Train Station] Multiple areas can be on fire
- 100 Second Ave [ Train Station]
Fuel
- Decreased consumption by half again
The Heights Networking
- Found, and fixed the cause, of networking issues on the map which caused things to desync. I.E Wheels to be missing, doors to not work properly
Changed files in this update