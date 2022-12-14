Update 1.7.2 is live now - Patch Notes!

Update 1.7.2 is rolling out now with some midseason balance changes and bug fixes!
New Features
- Support Battles 2 Creators
- Support your favorite Battles 2 Content Creators by entering their unique code using the button in the shop screen.
- A portion of all purchases you make in the game will go to that creator.
Balance Changes
- Bloon Sends
- Camo modifier cost reduced: x2.2 -> x2
- Grouped pinks: income reduced 2.4 -> 2.3
- Grouped purples: income increased 2.7 -> 2.9
- Spaced zebras: income reduced 3 -> 2.8
- Spaced rainbows: income reduced 4 -> 3.8
- Spaced and grouped BFB: $2.1k-> $1.8k
- Dart Monkey
- 4xx Juggernaut: now deals 3x damage to leads/DDTs
- 5xx Ultra-Juggernaut: now deals 6x damage to leads/DDTs
- The Juggernaut will now deal the same damage to leads and DDTs as it deals to ceramics. This should make the Juggernaut much more useful against DDTs, so it has another use than just for ceramics.
- Ice Monkey
- 3xx Ice Shards: $1500 -> $1750.
- Alchemist
- xx4 Rubber to Gold: attack cooldown reduced 5s ->3.8s
- Engineer Monkey
- xx4 Bloon Trap: Sent bloons captured by the trap are now worth $0 per RBE (formerly $1).
- xx4 Bloon Trap: Natural bloons captured by the trap are now worth $1.5 per RBE (formerly $1).
- xx4 Bloon Trap: Trap capacity remains the same (500 RBE).
- xx5 XXL Trap: Changes from the xx4 upgrade apply to the XXL Trap too. Sent and Natural bloons captured are worth $0 and $0.75 respectively (formerly $0.5 each). XXL Trap capacity remains the same (10,000 RBE).
- Gwendolin
- Level 3: Cocktail of Fire can be manually targeted.
- Science Gwen
- Level 3: Cocktail of Fire can be manually targeted.
- Ezili
- MOAB Hex duration reduced 10s -> 8.5s
- Obyn
- Level 10: Sent bloons captured by the Wall of Trees are now worth $0 per RBE (formerly $1.5).
- Level 10: Natural bloons captured by the Wall of Trees are now worth $2 per RBE (formerly $1.5).
- Level 10: Wall of Trees capacity remains the same (2,000 RBE).
- Ocean Obyn
- Level 10: Sent bloons captured by a Kraken are now worth $0 per RBE (formerly $1.5).
- Level 10: Natural bloons captured by a Kraken are now worth $2 per RBE (formerly $1.5).
- Level 10: Kraken capacity remains the same (1,000 RBE per Kraken).
- Pat Fusty
- Level 3: Rallying Roar duration reduced 8 -> 7
- Level 3: Rallying Roar cooldown increased 45 -> 50
- Fusty the Snowman
- Level 3: Chilling Cheer duration reduced 8 -> 7
- Level 3: Chilling Cheer cooldown increased 45 -> 50
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Bling Reward screen not showing enough degrees of accuracy for Golden Banana milestones.
- Fixed a crash relating to trail VFX
- Fixed Obyn Totem and other similar spawned towers preventing completion of quests requiring only certain schools of Monkeys.
Happy gaming! :D
