Clash II update for 12 December 2022

Update Notes For 12 December

12 December

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI fixes, improved scaling on higher resolutions
  • Localization fixes
  • Improvements to the artificial intelligence of enemies
  • Changes to the fog of war system, changing the shape of the area revealed by units and buildings,
  • Changes in camera behavior
  • Changes to the duration of unit production, building formation and castle research
  • Units, buildings and research now use a single production queue
  • Changes in the size of interactive elements on the map

The progress of the campaign will be preserved, but the existing save files will not work.

