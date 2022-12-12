Update Notes For 12 December

- UI fixes, improved scaling on higher resolutions
- Localization fixes
- Improvements to the artificial intelligence of enemies
- Changes to the fog of war system, changing the shape of the area revealed by units and buildings,
- Changes in camera behavior
- Changes to the duration of unit production, building formation and castle research
- Units, buildings and research now use a single production queue
- Changes in the size of interactive elements on the map
The progress of the campaign will be preserved, but the existing save files will not work.
Changed files in this update