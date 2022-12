Share · View all patches · Build 10129343 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 16:19:26 UTC by Wendy

Steam Achievements should be working now. Give it a try.

If you were playing, don't worry, when you get to the world map, if you have completed the requirement, it will unlock.

There are some with specific requirements that involve a specific action, if you have already done it, you will need to do it again.

Sorry for any inconvenience. ːsteamfacepalmː

That's all for now! ːsteamhappyː