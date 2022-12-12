 Skip to content

Kiteboarding Pro update for 12 December 2022

December Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10129230

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New player skins
  • Kite now show in customization menu
  • Fixed bug where surfboard would not show up after crash or would stick to the feet of the player

