Art AI Compass update for 12 December 2022

Patch with couple of features

Build 10129171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add some functions to the top bar: Open Download folder, Switch to AI and Toggle Window MiniMode
  • Middle click on wordtype checkboxes to randomize that wordtype
  • Press F1 while hovering over a word to look it up (searchengine = currently ecosia, will make it adjustable)
  • Fixed, changed, upgraded prompt adapter workflow
  • Cleanup at saving word themes (removes duplicate words)
  • Select/unselect All checkboxes

Upcomming features (this week):

  • Taking in prompts from text will automatically find and connect to existing words in libraries
  • New wordtypes: those will probably be Emotions, Abstract, Shapes & Texture
  • Wordthemes (probably Scifi, Nice things, Photogrophy, Nature)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2179991
  • Loading history…
