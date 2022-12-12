Patch with couple of features

- Add some functions to the top bar: Open Download folder, Switch to AI and Toggle Window MiniMode
- Middle click on wordtype checkboxes to randomize that wordtype
- Press F1 while hovering over a word to look it up (searchengine = currently ecosia, will make it adjustable)
- Fixed, changed, upgraded prompt adapter workflow
- Cleanup at saving word themes (removes duplicate words)
- Select/unselect All checkboxes
Upcomming features (this week):
- Taking in prompts from text will automatically find and connect to existing words in libraries
- New wordtypes: those will probably be Emotions, Abstract, Shapes & Texture
- Wordthemes (probably Scifi, Nice things, Photogrophy, Nature)
Changed files in this update