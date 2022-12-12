- Fixed a bug that caused intro cutscene not to play properly
- Fixed faulty collision in Part 1
- Change some dialogue in floor 2 and 3 to guide the player a little bit in the right direction
Rootless: Memories Of Green update for 12 December 2022
1.00a
