Rootless: Memories Of Green update for 12 December 2022

1.00a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused intro cutscene not to play properly
  • Fixed faulty collision in Part 1
  • Change some dialogue in floor 2 and 3 to guide the player a little bit in the right direction

