Death Damnation : Zombies, Ghosts and Vampires update for 12 December 2022

Patch v1.10

Patch v1.10 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added brass knuckles to start the game
  • Reduced the number of zombies during the Find the Antidote mission
  • Reduced the hit points of the boss Priest
  • Added permanent faction weapons to avoid to lose them
  • Possible fix for Twitch interaction crash

