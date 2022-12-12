- Added brass knuckles to start the game
- Reduced the number of zombies during the Find the Antidote mission
- Reduced the hit points of the boss Priest
- Added permanent faction weapons to avoid to lose them
- Possible fix for Twitch interaction crash
Death Damnation : Zombies, Ghosts and Vampires update for 12 December 2022
Patch v1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
