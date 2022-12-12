 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boom Slingers update for 12 December 2022

2.5 BOOMTASTIC HOLIDAYS

Share · View all patches · Build 10128888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 7 new Character voices! Zombie, Dog, Animal King, Spelman, Robot, Burp and Caveman!
  • 3 new Characters: Perico, Seppo and Mr King! Find them in character capsules through-out the game.
  • 13 new Accessories!
  • 3 new Hats!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2075052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link