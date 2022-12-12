- 7 new Character voices! Zombie, Dog, Animal King, Spelman, Robot, Burp and Caveman!
- 3 new Characters: Perico, Seppo and Mr King! Find them in character capsules through-out the game.
- 13 new Accessories!
- 3 new Hats!
Boom Slingers update for 12 December 2022
2.5 BOOMTASTIC HOLIDAYS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update