Workarounds to the annoying Black Screen bug

One bug that's been haunting the game since even before it was released is the black screen bug.

If you open the game and at any point your desktop shows up as a solid black screen, then congratulations, you've been hit with the black screen bug.

This without a doubt is the worst issue the game ever had. It makes the game unplayable, and I can't reproduce it on my computer so I can't even attempt to fix it. To make it worse, this bug happens to different people for different reasons, and therefore there isn't just one solution to this bug.

In this post, I'll discuss all the currently known ways to bypass the bug.

When launching the game through Steam, choose either the 2nd or 3rd launch option - These options run the game using OpenGL (2nd option) and Vulkan (3rd option) instead of DirectX. For some people, this works.

- These options run the game using OpenGL (2nd option) and Vulkan (3rd option) instead of DirectX. For some people, this works. Disable fullscreen optimization - Steam user kowareta found a way that also fixes the issue for some people



- Steam user kowareta found a way that also fixes the issue for some people Turn off fullscreen effects in your graphics driver's control panel - Something I noticed is that the configuration of your graphics card can cause black screens. For example, if your "Antialiasing - FXAA" is turned on then you'll very likely get a black screen. Make sure to turn this off and any other fullscreen effects



That's all the known workarounds for now. If more will be found in the future then I'll make sure to update this post.