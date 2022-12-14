 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx update for 14 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10128456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 120 diverse bugfixes
  • Most collision issues in platforming
  • Gamer quiz polish
  • Visual fixes on cutscenes
  • Audio synchro issues on cutscene
  • Added voices
  • Added Takedown tutorial

Changed files in this update

Depot 1740661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link