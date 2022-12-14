Update Notes for Dec 14

- 120 diverse bugfixes
- Most collision issues in platforming
- Gamer quiz polish
- Visual fixes on cutscenes
- Audio synchro issues on cutscene
- Added voices
- Added Takedown tutorial
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx update for 14 December 2022
