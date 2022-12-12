 Skip to content

Friendly Fire update for 12 December 2022

Version 2.7.0

Version 2.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10128425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another minor patch release to bring the underlying framework (Electron) that is used to power the game engine to the latest version.

Changed files in this update

Friendly Fire (windows-amd64) Depot 1311662
Friendly Fire (linux-amd64) Depot 1311663
Friendly Fire (macos-amd64) Depot 1311664
