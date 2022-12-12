 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 12 December 2022

New updates(Dec. 12nd)

  1. Fix a bug that some colors of Five Elements Alliance are not unified.
  2. Fix a bug that the Description Box of Qi will keep showing in the battle afterwards if it's not closed before.
  3. Fix a bug that a upgraded card(upgrade in battle) could be dragged in battle.
  4. Fix a bug that the result in client and server side occasionally are different when both players have the same HP at the end. (If both sides have the same remaining HP, the first player wins)
  5. Fix a bug that some player cannot log in normally in some Network environments.
  6. Fix a bug that the avatar of Yanxue's skin is not displayed correctly in the battle.

——————————————————

New week
New challenges
But,I need one day go rest,
Yes,So what do you do when you take a break.
Yes,Play YiXian Card.

Ha ha ha ha

LeafSong

