Aka update for 12 December 2022

Bug fix : Palm island and others

12 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs where you could:

  • go through the rocks of Palm island
  • some ghost are appearing during the day
  • improved mouse controls
  • Inventory is improved (scrolling issue, stacking issues)
  • other various minor fixes

