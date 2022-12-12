Bug fix : Palm island and others

Fixed bugs where you could:
- go through the rocks of Palm island
- some ghost are appearing during the day
- improved mouse controls
- Inventory is improved (scrolling issue, stacking issues)
- other various minor fixes
