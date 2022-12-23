 Skip to content

~necromancy~Emily's Escape update for 23 December 2022

Support for Steam Deck

  1. New users will automatically select the initial game language based on Steam language when they first start up
  2. Optimize the clarity of dialogue text
  3. Show the corresponding button tutorial according to whether to access the joystick or not
  4. Improve the quality of some mapping
  5. Support Steam Deck

