- New users will automatically select the initial game language based on Steam language when they first start up
- Optimize the clarity of dialogue text
- Show the corresponding button tutorial according to whether to access the joystick or not
- Improve the quality of some mapping
- Support Steam Deck
~necromancy~Emily's Escape update for 23 December 2022
Support for Steam Deck
Patchnotes via Steam Community
