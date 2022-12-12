 Skip to content

Undecember update for 12 December 2022

December 14th Regular Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10127432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

To provide a more stable game service,
UNDECEMBER will be undergoing regular maintenance on Dec. 14 (Wed) 2022.

Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.

[Dec. 14 Regular Maintenance]

1. Regular Maintenance Schedule
: Dec. 14, 2022 08:00 ~ 12:00 (UTC+9)

2. NOTES
■ Maintenance schedule is subject to change due to the service circumstances.
■ Please log out of the game in a safe environment as gameplay is unavailable during maintenance.
■ Guest accounts may be lost when uninstalling or reinstalling the game.
■ The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before maintenance begins.

Please refer to the information above to avoid any inconvenience.

Thank you.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10127432
Depot 1549251
