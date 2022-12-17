 Skip to content

Beyond Enemy Lines - Remastered Edition update for 17 December 2022

Unreal Engine 5.1, Raytracing, 2 new weapons and localization

Build 10126977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated to Unreal Engine 5.1
  • added option to enable Raytracing
  • added 2 additional new Weapons, MP7 and AUG
  • added UI localization
  • fixed various minor bugs

_Use the ue4legacy branch to stick to the last Unreal Engine 4 version of the game.


UI Localization Languages

  • English
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Spanish
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Turkish
  • Chinese
  • Dutch
  • Norwegian

**

