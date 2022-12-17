Unreal Engine 5.1, Raytracing, 2 new weapons and localization

- updated to Unreal Engine 5.1
- added option to enable Raytracing
- added 2 additional new Weapons, MP7 and AUG
- added UI localization
- fixed various minor bugs
_Use the ue4legacy branch to stick to the last Unreal Engine 4 version of the game.
UI Localization Languages
- English
- German
- Italian
- French
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Turkish
- Chinese
- Dutch
- Norwegian
