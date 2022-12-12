 Skip to content

Tivick'ing! Chronicles update for 12 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec 12th

Share · View all patches · Build 10126943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Text Changes:

  • Corrected a spelling error in the book "A Study on Crater Rock"
  • Corrected a spelling error in the book "The Dragon of the Lake"
  • Corrected some errors in various character dialogue
  • Added examine text to various objects in the Treasury of Kent Castle

Sprite Changes:

  • Certain sprites no longer erroneously change when interacted with
  • Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after [spoiler]collapsing in the Bandit Camp[/spoiler]
  • Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after [spoiler]defeating Medus in Dark Castle[/spoiler]

Other Changes:

  • Updated the description of the attack 'Vanguard'
  • Updated the description of the attack 'Darkness'
  • Moved the position of one of the rafts in Guardian Woods
  • Removed enemy encounters from the Statue Room in Dark Castle

Bug Fixes:

  • Various characters no longer face the wrong direction when spoken to, or during cutscenes
  • The Field Command Shortcut button no longer ceases to function after using 'Break'
  • A certain boulder in the basement of the Crystal Caverns can now be pushed left
  • Using 'Return' no longer allows you to escape from the Bandit Camp
  • The magical lava pool in Crater Rock is now interactable via the Action button and not by Player Touch
  • The Stats screen now correctly displays the name of your equipped weapon when [spoiler]using 'Change Weapons'[/spoiler]

