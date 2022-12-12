Update Notes for Dec 12th

Text Changes:
- Corrected a spelling error in the book "A Study on Crater Rock"
- Corrected a spelling error in the book "The Dragon of the Lake"
- Corrected some errors in various character dialogue
- Added examine text to various objects in the Treasury of Kent Castle
Sprite Changes:
- Certain sprites no longer erroneously change when interacted with
- Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after [spoiler]collapsing in the Bandit Camp[/spoiler]
- Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after [spoiler]defeating Medus in Dark Castle[/spoiler]
Other Changes:
- Updated the description of the attack 'Vanguard'
- Updated the description of the attack 'Darkness'
- Moved the position of one of the rafts in Guardian Woods
- Removed enemy encounters from the Statue Room in Dark Castle
Bug Fixes:
- Various characters no longer face the wrong direction when spoken to, or during cutscenes
- The Field Command Shortcut button no longer ceases to function after using 'Break'
- A certain boulder in the basement of the Crystal Caverns can now be pushed left
- Using 'Return' no longer allows you to escape from the Bandit Camp
- The magical lava pool in Crater Rock is now interactable via the Action button and not by Player Touch
- The Stats screen now correctly displays the name of your equipped weapon when [spoiler]using 'Change Weapons'[/spoiler]
