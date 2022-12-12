EA Build Hotfix #22

- Ticket #1172 Fleet repair fix
- Ticket #1313 Manual attack not setting orbital bombardment data fix
- Ticket #1210 QOL - Buildings and addition data added to population tooltip
- Ticket #1021 Xeno Engineering fix
- Ticket #1293 Starvation alert for colonies importing food fix
- Ticket #1267 Tolerant trait population bonus fix
- Ticket #1300 Terraforming floating buildings fix
- Ticket #1317 Construction branch tech icon fix
- Ticket #1314 Unable to rename colony or receive Steam achievement fix
- Ticket #1307 EA Check applied to manually entered galaxy ID
- Ticket #1306 Colony max population fixes
Additional Notes:
QOL - Ship designer design pull down
Ship designer ship calculation fixes
Auto Resolve Combat Refactor
Import/Export Refactor
Break multiple treaties naming fix
Prior saved games may NOT work with latest fix
Changed files in this update