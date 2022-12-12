 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 12 December 2022

EA Build Hotfix #22

Share · View all patches · Build 10126857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1172 Fleet repair fix
  • Ticket #1313 Manual attack not setting orbital bombardment data fix
  • Ticket #1210 QOL - Buildings and addition data added to population tooltip
  • Ticket #1021 Xeno Engineering fix
  • Ticket #1293 Starvation alert for colonies importing food fix
  • Ticket #1267 Tolerant trait population bonus fix
  • Ticket #1300 Terraforming floating buildings fix
  • Ticket #1317 Construction branch tech icon fix
  • Ticket #1314 Unable to rename colony or receive Steam achievement fix
  • Ticket #1307 EA Check applied to manually entered galaxy ID
  • Ticket #1306 Colony max population fixes

Additional Notes:
QOL - Ship designer design pull down
Ship designer ship calculation fixes
Auto Resolve Combat Refactor
Import/Export Refactor
Break multiple treaties naming fix

Prior saved games may NOT work with latest fix

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link