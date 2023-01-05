Maintenance Notice

Honored Guest, Onmyoji: The Card Game is undergoing a scheduled maintenance from 9:00 to 10:30 on January 5, 2023.

Ethereal Essence - Boarding Preparation

· Event Time: From January 11, 2023, 10:00 to January 18, 2023, 18:00

· From January 11, 1, 10:00 to January 17, 2022, 18:00, guests can vote for their favorite Ethereal Essence Shikigami on the event page.

· At the end of the event on January 18, guests will receive 1 SR card and 7 R cards of their voted Shikigami.

· 2 Ethereal Essence Card Packs will be given out to all the guests who have participated in the event as extra rewards at the end of the event.

【7-Day Sign-in Event】

Event Time: From after the maintenance on January 5 to 24:00 on January 25.

· Event Description: Players can get great rewards by logging in to the game every day during the event. Sign in for 7 days to get 5 Ethereal Essence Card Pack and Random SSR x1.

Premium Packs In Shop!

· SSR Card Pack will be available in the Jade Shop from after the maintenance on January 5, 1 to 24:00 on January 18. Guests can purchase it in the Jade Shop.

· The pack contains 1 random SSR card! (You'll have a higher chance of getting cards that you have fewer than 2 of).

Possible cards: Classic, Nightless Fire, Moonlit Fantasy, Slice Up The Sea, Fortune and Enmusubi, Four Guardians, Good or Evil, Flowers in Slumber, Fleeting Dreams, Noisy Cooking Battle, Paradise Chords, Interwoven Fates series.

Pre-order the Ethereal Essence Data Pack Now

Enjoy 40% off the Ethereal Essence Special Pack for a limited time.

· Contains: Ethereal Essence Card Pack x50, Misty Eyes Exclusive Dynamic Card Back, Jaded Mirage Advanced Combat Background, and the Ethereal Essence PYO Inked Card Frame Pack. Available from 24:00 on February 5, 2023 at 40% off for a limited time. Sale price: 1,376 Jade.