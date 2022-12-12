 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 12 December 2022

Update 013: Lambda, the Knight

12 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Added Lambda to the game! The last boss to complete the roster
  • Added 4 new Perks for the Boss that can be obtained with Mutant or Exploring the Ark
  • Added a new outfit to unlock
  • Added a new achievement
  • Added a special Lambda card
  • Added a Codex Entry
  • Updated Credits
  • Added borders to the main screen for some resolutions
  • Removed the Beta category for Endless Run

Bugfixes:

  • Wealthy now activates at 15, not only when you have more than 15 gold
  • Corrected the description of the "True Captain" achievement
  • Dr. Weird appearance was corrected

