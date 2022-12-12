Update 013: Lambda, the Knight

General Changes:
- Added Lambda to the game! The last boss to complete the roster
- Added 4 new Perks for the Boss that can be obtained with Mutant or Exploring the Ark
- Added a new outfit to unlock
- Added a new achievement
- Added a special Lambda card
- Added a Codex Entry
- Updated Credits
- Added borders to the main screen for some resolutions
- Removed the Beta category for Endless Run
Bugfixes:
- Wealthy now activates at 15, not only when you have more than 15 gold
- Corrected the description of the "True Captain" achievement
- Dr. Weird appearance was corrected
Changed files in this update