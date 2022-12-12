Infinity Challenge + Leaderboard - Weekly Update Dec 11

Infinity Challenge
This new game mode gives you one life and lets you run the score up as high as you can. You could score infinity! Or 1,000! Every 3 minigames the game speed increases by 8%. It also includes a global leaderboard.
Fixes
- Texas Hold Me is now in the practice menu
- Fixed BEDMAS bugs where a few questions had the wrong answer
- BEDMAS now fails you if you submit any wrong answers
- Fixed an issue where Mouse maze would start too easily
- Fixed UI on AWP minigame so it's always visible
