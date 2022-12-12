 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Game of Dragons update for 12 December 2022

Keyboard Support

Share · View all patches · Build 10125702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now the game support keyboard input!
ABXYLR button = key...

Keys function description exist at in-game menu's Info section.

Changed files in this update

Game of Dragons Depot 391401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link