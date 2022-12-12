Patch notes for 0.3.2

Tragedy of Medusa 0.3.2 contains the following changes
- Fix wrong video during Euryale lust scene
- Fix naming issue for bathing character during the same scene
- Some minor dialog tweaks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Tragedy of Medusa 0.3.2 contains the following changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update