Tragedy of Medusa update for 12 December 2022

Patch notes for 0.3.2

Tragedy of Medusa 0.3.2 contains the following changes

  • Fix wrong video during Euryale lust scene
  • Fix naming issue for bathing character during the same scene
  • Some minor dialog tweaks.

