Pain Party Patch 1.1.0.0

This is the first major patch that adds a new map and some much need quality of life improvements.
Additions
- Added new map Body Brawl for single player.
- Added new map Body Brawl for multiplayer.
- Added new feature "coyote time" (This means that you can jump once within 30 milliseconds after walking/running off a ledge. Should make platforming a lot more forgiving).
- Added target indicators for all long range enemies. You should no longer get caught off guard by a ranged enemy off screen.
- Added two in game maps for easier orientation.
New map Body Brawl
Changes
- Re-balanced Painful Path, making the conveyor belt slower.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where you could get soft locked on a launch pad when getting hit.
- Fixed issue where sometime particle effects would spawn twice.
- Fixed issue where if you stand too long on the final boss hands he would stop attacking altogether.
- Fixed a few typos.
Cheers
Icehelm
