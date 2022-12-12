 Skip to content

Pain Party update for 12 December 2022

Pain Party Patch 1.1.0.0

Patch 1.1.0.0

This is the first major patch that adds a new map and some much need quality of life improvements.

Additions
  • Added new map Body Brawl for single player.
  • Added new map Body Brawl for multiplayer.
  • Added new feature "coyote time" (This means that you can jump once within 30 milliseconds after walking/running off a ledge. Should make platforming a lot more forgiving).
  • Added target indicators for all long range enemies. You should no longer get caught off guard by a ranged enemy off screen.
  • Added two in game maps for easier orientation.

New map Body Brawl

Changes
  • Re-balanced Painful Path, making the conveyor belt slower.
Fixes
  • Fixed issue where you could get soft locked on a launch pad when getting hit.
  • Fixed issue where sometime particle effects would spawn twice.
  • Fixed issue where if you stand too long on the final boss hands he would stop attacking altogether.
  • Fixed a few typos.

Cheers
Icehelm

