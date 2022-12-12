 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild West Survival update for 12 December 2022

ALPHA v2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10125491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • World partition de-spawns the horse and the player, when it reaches the map's loading range from initial point
  • Horses and AI animals were missing IK system
  • Some other small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Wild West Survival Content Depot 1333861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link