TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 UPDATE 3.0
-
PATCH NOTES
-
ADDED
-
Added new wholesaler shop : Gaming Shop
-
Added 23 New products to the Gaming Shop
- 2 Gaming Laptops
- 2 Gaming PCs
- 3 Video cards
- 2 Gaming Consoles
- 3 Portable Gaming Devices
- VR Headset
- 2 Toys
- Guitar
- Drone
- 3 Speakers
- 3 Games CDs
-
Added 7 New products to the electronics store
- Blender
- Fan
- Sweeper
- Dryer
- Air Conditioner
- Digital Clock
- Microwave
-
Added new model for the tablet box
-
Added two new equipment that can be bought only from the gaming shop
- Gaming products Rack
- Gaming products Table
-
-
IMPROVEMENTS
-
Removed the following products from electronics shop to the new gaming shop
- Desktop
- Laptop
- Mouse
-
Adjustments to ambient sounds
-
Adjustments to post process volumes
-
-
BUG FIXES
- FIXED : A bug where products transform into cereal when the player take them from a box [ Fixed for slow PCs as well ]
- FIXED : A bug where Sami does not show in front of your shop after paying him the first 50 $
- FIXED : A bug where citizen NPCs prevent customers from entering the shop in rare cases
-
**
-
-
