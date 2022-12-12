 Skip to content

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 12 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 UPDATE 3.0
  • PATCH NOTES
    • ADDED

      • Added new wholesaler shop : Gaming Shop

      • Added 23 New products to the Gaming Shop

        • 2 Gaming Laptops
        • 2 Gaming PCs
        • 3 Video cards
        • 2 Gaming Consoles
        • 3 Portable Gaming Devices
        • VR Headset
        • 2 Toys
        • Guitar
        • Drone
        • 3 Speakers
        • 3 Games CDs

      • Added 7 New products to the electronics store

        • Blender
        • Fan
        • Sweeper
        • Dryer
        • Air Conditioner
        • Digital Clock
        • Microwave

      • Added new model for the tablet box

      • Added two new equipment that can be bought only from the gaming shop

        • Gaming products Rack
        • Gaming products Table
    • IMPROVEMENTS

      • Removed the following products from electronics shop to the new gaming shop

        • Desktop
        • Laptop
        • Mouse

      • Adjustments to ambient sounds

      • Adjustments to post process volumes

    • BUG FIXES
      • FIXED : A bug where products transform into cereal when the player take them from a box [ Fixed for slow PCs as well ]
      • FIXED : A bug where Sami does not show in front of your shop after paying him the first 50 $
      • FIXED : A bug where citizen NPCs prevent customers from entering the shop in rare cases

