Sky Captain's Return update for 12 December 2022

Patch 1.0.15

Patch 1.0.15 · Build 10125420

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Jet now always attacks its target on which it was set
  • Light weapon icon is displayed in the lobby again
  • Health bar in multiplayer synchronized
  • Vehicles of the same team no longer block themselves at intersections

