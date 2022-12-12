- Jet now always attacks its target on which it was set
- Light weapon icon is displayed in the lobby again
- Health bar in multiplayer synchronized
- Vehicles of the same team no longer block themselves at intersections
Sky Captain's Return update for 12 December 2022
Patch 1.0.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update