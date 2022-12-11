 Skip to content

Veil of Dust: A Homesteading Game update for 11 December 2022

Shane protagonist / Town addition update now live and ready to play!

Build 10125347

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
The update we mentioned previously is a-go! Go ahead and give it a download, we'd love to hear what you think of the new content! Thanks so much for your support!

-Elle

