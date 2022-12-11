 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fight For Eden update for 11 December 2022

Patch 0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10125268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • arena training collision when using melee weapons (goblin and orc not taking damage)
  • disable map locations when making the tour of the camp for the first time.
  • quest arrow when the target is very close.

Changed files in this update

Fight For Eden Content Depot 1483011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link