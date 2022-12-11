 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 11 December 2022

Hotfix 0.7.1.3b

Share · View all patches · Build 10125225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Added bind for reroll, rarity reroll and banishes (check your binds menu)

Fixes

  • Challenge button only appearing after E-rank instead of F-rank (same for talent button only appearing after D-rank instead of E-rank)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link