Black Trail Playtest update for 11 December 2022

Black Trail Update v 0.9.148

We fixed the majority of the bugs you reported that we thought were of high priority:

  • Fixed the save system that previously caused the chapters to become unplayable
  • Fixed the Quick Guide to show the correct controller type
  • Fixed a bug preventing the bow from working properly. The arrow grab button configuration changed, arrows can only be grabbed with the trigger button now
  • Spear only damages with its blade
  • Spear aim assist is reduced
  • Fixed a bug that prevented axes from doing melee damage
  • In Chapter 9's second part, enemies will spawn sooner
  • In Chapter 9, special weapon aim assist is reduced
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Chapter 10 from finishing. The final cutscene can be watched after the Chapter ends.
  • Snap Rotate should be working more smoothly

