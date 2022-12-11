Black Trail Update v 0.9.148

We fixed the majority of the bugs you reported that we thought were of high priority:
- Fixed the save system that previously caused the chapters to become unplayable
- Fixed the Quick Guide to show the correct controller type
- Fixed a bug preventing the bow from working properly. The arrow grab button configuration changed, arrows can only be grabbed with the trigger button now
- Spear only damages with its blade
- Spear aim assist is reduced
- Fixed a bug that prevented axes from doing melee damage
- In Chapter 9's second part, enemies will spawn sooner
- In Chapter 9, special weapon aim assist is reduced
- Fixed a bug that prevented Chapter 10 from finishing. The final cutscene can be watched after the Chapter ends.
- Snap Rotate should be working more smoothly
