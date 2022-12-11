Astro Colony - Portuguese + multiplayer optimization

Olá Colonizadores!
This update is adding Portuguese to the game!
Thanks to BrenoCoelho is 100% completed! ːsteamhappyː
In addition, many multiplayer optimizations.
List of changes:
SINGLE PLAYER
- Fixed an issue where asteroid catcher beam is visible for one frame
- Fixed an exploit where removing resources after moved on conveyor would generate free resource
- Fixed recycling machine returning recyclables when is destroyed
MULTIPLAYER
- Moving drones/astronauts is using 80% less networking data
- Fixed an issue where client couldn't set requested resources
Vejo você em breve!
