Astro Colony update for 11 December 2022

Astro Colony - Portuguese + multiplayer optimization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Olá Colonizadores!

This update is adding Portuguese to the game!
Thanks to BrenoCoelho is 100% completed! ːsteamhappyː

In addition, many multiplayer optimizations.

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

  • Fixed an issue where asteroid catcher beam is visible for one frame
  • Fixed an exploit where removing resources after moved on conveyor would generate free resource
  • Fixed recycling machine returning recyclables when is destroyed

MULTIPLAYER

  • Moving drones/astronauts is using 80% less networking data
  • Fixed an issue where client couldn't set requested resources

Vejo você em breve!

