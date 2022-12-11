- A quality-dependent sales price has been added.
- A multi save option has been added.
- Fixed an error in the sales price calculation of used items.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 11 December 2022
Update 0.17.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update