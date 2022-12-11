1.5.7 - Weekly update

Global
-
Damage while taking items from the devil room can't be absorbed anymore
-
Shukaris plateau: tiles are always top in easy / eternal rock reworked
-
Rocks now start with 3 HP
-
Pact of Drangelion improved
-
Psychodominator is more expensive (energy)
-
Flying bomb & Sick pick cost 1 mana less
-
Bubbles (water pillar) start with 3 HP
-
New item: miner helmet
-
New item: starving fish
-
New item: pickaxe
-
New item: spectral armor
-
Amuet of Amana improved
-
Silence manual improved
-
Rift generator's upgrades are cheaper
-
Fixed: divine shield (angel room)
-
Fixed: number of enemies inside the cathedral (hard)
-
Fixed: you can drop prehistoric hammer in shops
-
Fixed: amount of golds available in easy
Changed files in this update