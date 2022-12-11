 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 11 December 2022

1.5.7 - Weekly update

Share · View all patches · Build 10124904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Damage while taking items from the devil room can't be absorbed anymore

  • Shukaris plateau: tiles are always top in easy / eternal rock reworked

  • Rocks now start with 3 HP

  • Pact of Drangelion improved

  • Psychodominator is more expensive (energy)

  • Flying bomb & Sick pick cost 1 mana less

  • Bubbles (water pillar) start with 3 HP

  • New item: miner helmet

  • New item: starving fish

  • New item: pickaxe

  • New item: spectral armor

  • Amuet of Amana improved

  • Silence manual improved

  • Rift generator's upgrades are cheaper

  • Fixed: divine shield (angel room)

  • Fixed: number of enemies inside the cathedral (hard)

  • Fixed: you can drop prehistoric hammer in shops

  • Fixed: amount of golds available in easy

