Engine Evolution 2022 update for 11 December 2022

Update 2022.0.6 (v3)

Share · View all patches · Build 10124877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Penalties are now more consistent and shorter
  • Players with a penalty are now ghosts
  • Slightly improved code that handles collision detection
  • More of the UI in the main menu reflects current gameplay 2.0 changes, simplified online players
  • Fixed bug: The non-arcade mode has correctly 1,5 s penalty now, as it was intended.

