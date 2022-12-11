- Penalties are now more consistent and shorter
- Players with a penalty are now ghosts
- Slightly improved code that handles collision detection
- More of the UI in the main menu reflects current gameplay 2.0 changes, simplified online players
- Fixed bug: The non-arcade mode has correctly 1,5 s penalty now, as it was intended.
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 11 December 2022
Update 2022.0.6 (v3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
