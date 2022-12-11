 Skip to content

英雄黄昏 update for 11 December 2022

2022年12月12日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.强化圣段技[龙魄]、[皇裔]、[王佐]的技能效果。
2.新增圣段技[枭雄]：全属性+5，全属性经验获得额外+50%，最低一项属性经验获得额外再+200%（合成：将才+智者+政才）。
3.优化诸多细节，修复已知Bug。

交流QQ群：607451655

